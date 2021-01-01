 
Making children feel special,
one bear at a time

Taylor Bears, located in the Dallas/Fort Worth area, is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit established to help as many children feel special and loved as possible.

 

My Story

Hi! My name is Taylor. I am fourteen years old, and I have a passion for helping kids. I do teddy bear drives and raise money to buy bears for children in need. Around the neck of each bear, I attach a tag with a message to each child about how special and loved they are. Taylor Bears is currently supporting two organizations. Cook Children's Hospital in Fort Worth gives a teddy bear to every child admitted and is always in need of more bears. GRACE's Christmas Cottage donates teddy bears to less fortunate children at Christmas. As we grow, we hope to support even more organizations.

Make a Donation

Your donation is tax deductible and 100% of your proceeds go directly to purchasing bears for kids.
Any donation is extremely helpful.
Thank you for your support!

One-Time Donation

"Always remember...

There is no one in the world exactly like you. You are unique, special, and loved a lot too."                                                           

                              Love, Taylor

               

 
 
 