My Story

Hi! My name is Taylor. I am fourteen years old, and I have a passion for helping kids. I do teddy bear drives and raise money to buy bears for children in need. Around the neck of each bear, I attach a tag with a message to each child about how special and loved they are. Taylor Bears is currently supporting two organizations. Cook Children's Hospital in Fort Worth gives a teddy bear to every child admitted and is always in need of more bears. GRACE's Christmas Cottage donates teddy bears to less fortunate children at Christmas. As we grow, we hope to support even more organizations.